Young batter Ayush Mhatre on Friday surpassed former India captain Rohit Sharma to break a historic record during Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Vidarbha. Mhatre, 18, slammed his maiden T20 century as Mumbai crushed Vidarbha by seven wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. By doing so, Mhatre became the youngest player to score a century in T20s, first-class cricket, and List A cricket. At 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre went past legendary batter Rohit (19 years and 339 days), who held the record for 19 years.

Youngest players to score centuries in T20s, first-class cricket and List A cricket:

1. Ayush Mhatre - 18 years and 135 days*

2. Rohit Sharma - 19 years and 339 days

3. Unmukt Chand - 20 years

4. Quinton de Kock - 20 years, 62 days

5. Ahmed Shehzad - 20 years, 97 days

On the same day he was named captain of India's U19 team for the upcoming Asia Cup, Mhatre brought up his century in just 49 balls, smashing eight sixes and as many fours.

On Friday, Mhatre was retained as captain of a 15-member Indian team for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup. He had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

The tournament will be held in Dubai from December 12-21 in the 50-overs format. The semifinals are scheduled for December 19, with the final slated two days later on December 21.

India will open their campaign against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent (qualifier) on December 12 before their match against Pakistan on December 14. They will play another qualifier on December 16.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.