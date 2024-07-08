Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar lauded Rohit Sharma for leading the side to winning the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, saying that the opener is a people's captain, just like how MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev were. Rohit had been a member of India winning 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. As a captain, he finished as runners-up in 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship. But Rohit finally got his date with destiny when India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval last month.

Shortly after announcing his T20I retirement, Rohit called the 2024 T20 World Cup win, which India won as an unbeaten team in the competition, as the greatest achievement of his playing career. "Rohit Sharma joins those other two cricketing giants, Kapil Dev and Dhoni in captaining India to a World Cup trophy. Like the duo were, Rohit is also a people's captain.

"Well liked, not only by his team members, but by the entire Indian cricketing community. The cricket fans also love his laconic style of leadership and tactically, he is as good as the sharpest in the game. Some of his moves can surprise you and make you scratch your head as to the reason, but the end result is more often than not exactly what the team needed at that moment," wrote Gavaskar in his column for mid-day on Sunday.

In the tournament, Rohit amassed 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70, and took on the responsibility of giving India fast starts with the bat – with his fifties against Australia and England being crucial.

"He led from the front, showing a complete disregard for personal milestones and instead looked to get the team off to a flying start every time. India are blessed to have him as their captain," added Gavaskar.

He also lauded the captain-coach combination of Rohit and Rahul Dravid leading India to elusive trophy glory. "While the players naturally took all the limelight as they should, there was the support staff led by the one and only Rahul Dravid who also had a massive role to play in the victory. What a terrific combo the two Rs made. Totally team-oriented, completely selfless, and prepared to do anything and everything for Team India."

