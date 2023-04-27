Along with skill, presence of mind is of utmost importance in cricket. Even with the best of players, sometimes teams' often end up on the losing side due to lack of application and cohesion between the players. It is applicable in all strata of cricket from the top level to the to junior levels. In a video, which has been widely shared on social media recently, it can be seen how team work is crucial in cricket. In what seems to be a local cricket match in India, being played on a matted pitch, the fielding follies and lack of coordination between the fielding team members is apparent as the rival batters complete three runs. After there is a overthrow, the fielders lose focus and it sees the batters run for three runs. A fourth run would also have been possible, but finally one of the batters was run out.

Watch: Comedy Of Errors As Batters Complete 3 Runs Due To Fielders' Mess

Meanwhile, according to a report in the PTI, owners of top IPL franchises are trying to convince as many as six premier England players to quit international cricket and take up handsome annual contracts ranging up to 5 million pounds in order to play T20 leagues round the year, the 'Times London' reported. Almost all the 10 IPL franchises have branched out in various leagues, including CPL (West Indies), SA T20 (South Africa), Global T20 League (UAE) and the upcoming Major League T20 in the US. The report, however, doesn't state which are the franchise that have approached and who are the players involved in the discussion.

There will also be an ambitious Saudi T20 league where some of the IPL franchises might be investing.

'The Times' report quotes: "Initial discussions have taken place after at least six English players, including some international stars, were approached by IPL franchise owners and asked whether, in principle, they would accept a deal that would make an Indian team their main employer, rather than the ECB or an English county." "This development follows discussions among players' unions around the world about the potential implications of 12-month franchise contracts, which would be a significant step towards the football model of elite players being primarily contracted to their team and released for international duty, rather than the other way around.

"One source told The Times that contract offers could come as soon as the end of the year."

With PTI inputs