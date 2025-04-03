Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj has been receiving a lot of praise following his match-winning spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After being released by RCB last year, pacer Mohammed Siraj came back to haunt his former side, taking 3/19 in front of a packed Chinnaswamy crowd. Former India batter Virender Sehwag suggested Siraj had a point to prove not only because he was released by RCB but also because he was not picked by India for the Champions Trophy.

"He maintained his record with the new ball in Chinnaswamy. He gave away only 12 or 13 runs in the first three overs. He could've probably bowled the fourth over at the same time, too, he might have taken another wicket. He swings the new ball, and yesterday, he also got help from the wicket. He has that fire. And somewhere I feel he is hurt that he wasn't part of the Champions Trophy squad, and I saw that fire. That's what we expect from a young fast bowler. 'Yeah, you didn't pick me? Now I will show you.' I hope he continues with the same intensity and makes a comeback in the Indian team," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

After the game, Siraj revealed he was a bit nervous and emotional at the idea of facing RCB, that too in their own den.

"I was a little emotional, because I played here for seven years in the red jersey," Siraj said after being named Player of the Match. "Now it's a different colour. I was a little nervous and a little emotional, too. But as soon as I got the ball in my hand, I was full on. I was playing matches consistently, so was not realising the mistakes I was making. In the break, I focused on my bowling, on my fitness, and when I joined GT, I spoke to Ashu bhai and the ball is coming out nicely now. He asked me to just enjoy myself and do whatever I wanted," he added.

GT gunned down the 170-run target courtesy of Jos Buttler's belligerent 73* from 39 deliveries and finishing touches from in-form Sherfane Rutherford (30* from 18 deliveries).

Even the RCB head coach, Andy Flower, felt that Siraj was head and shoulders above the rest. He wished him all the "success" in the world while affirming that the franchise is "happy" with the current squad.

(With ANI Inputs)