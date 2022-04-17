Cheteshwar Pujara announced his arrival in County Championship in style as he scored a ton while playing for Sussex in the second innings of the ongoing fixture against Derbyshire. The ongoing match which is being played at County Ground in Derby, saw the fluent batting of Pujara as he smashed the Derbyshire bowlers to all parts of the park. Pujara has formed a formidable partnership with Tom Haines in the second innings and this stand has helped Sussex gain the lead in the match.

Pujara has faced more than 250 balls in the second innings and he brought out his trademark pull shot quite often in the innings.

Watch: Pujara slams ton for Sussex against Derbyshire in the second innings

Derbyshire batted first in the contest against Sussex and they posted 505/8 before declaring their innings. Shan Masood top-scored for Derbyshire as he played a knock of 239 runs.

In the first innings, Sussex were bowled out cheaply for 174. Pujara managed to score just 6 runs and he was dismissed Anuj Dal. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who is also playing for Sussex, managed to score 22 in the first innings.

However, in the second innings after being made to follow on, Pujara brought out his A-game and he smashed the Derbyshire bowlers all around the park.

Pujara was dropped this year from India's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka and he would be hoping to make a return to the Rohit Sharma-led side whose next assignment is against England in a one-off Test later this year.