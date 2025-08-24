One of the greatest servants for India in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Sunday. Pujara hasn't been in the scheme of things for India in Tests for a long time, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) considering younger options. Pujara was most recently seen taking up roles as a pundit during Team India's various assignments around the globe. Pujara's last Test for India came in 2023 against Australia at the Kennington Oval. Since then, he was overlooked despite Team India's relatively poor shows against different teams.

There were rumours of his return to the Test setup for the tour of Australia in 2025 but the selectors went with lesser-experienced players. After India's Test assignment Down Under ended in a disaster, even stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin quit the format. Considering there was no way for Pujara to make a comeback to the national setup, he decided to quit.

Taking to Instagram to announce the big news, Pujara wrote: "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!"

In an emotional post on social media, Pujara said that he will forever remain indebted to his teammates, coaches and others who supported him during his cricketing career.

Cheteshwar Puajra's Emotional Post:

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years.

"I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches and spiritual guru - to them I shall always remain indebted.

"A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love.

"To my sponsors, partners and management team - I truly appreciate your loyalty and belief in me over the years, and for looking after my off-field activites.

"The game has taken me to places across the globe - and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful.

"And of course none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family - my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family - who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them.

"Thank you for all the love and support!"