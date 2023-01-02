Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, who was the head of the BCCI selection committee for the men's cricket team from December 2020 till late last year, is likely to continue as the chief selector, sources told NDTV. The Chetan Sharma-led panel was earlier dissolved in November as the BCCI started the process to appoint a new selection panel late last year. However, now it is very likely for Chetan to continue in his role. Also, at least seven ex-India cricketers, who have been shortlisted for the selection panel, were also interviewed on Monday. In all, 13 former players have been shortlisted and the interviews will continue on Tuesday.

The Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted interviews of the potential national selection committee candidates. Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Amay Khurasia, Ajay Ratra, SS Das, S Sharath and Connor Williams were among those who appeared for the interviews by the CAC on Monday. Venkatesh Prasad wasn't shortlisted. According to sources, Harvinder Singh is also likely to continue in the selection panel.

Earlier, in November, 2022, the BCCI listed certain criterion for the interested candidates like they "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." The last date of applying for the posts was November 28.

In addition to these points, the BCCI said in a press release, that "no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee."

In the same press release, the BCCI had listed eight "main job duties/responsibilities" for the selectors. Here are they:

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior Men's National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

The job domain has two key points which had never been in any earlier selection committee advertisements -- prepare and provide evaluation report of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on quarterly basis, and appoint captain for the team in each format.

Also for the first time, the BCCI job domain description contains that the chairman would have to address the media with regards to team related queries.