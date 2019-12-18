 
Charl Langeveldt Quits As Bangladesh Bowling Coach, Accepts South Africa Role

Updated: 18 December 2019 10:35 IST

Charl Langeveldt is all set to work with the South Africa men's team after his resignation as the fast bowling coach of Bangladesh was accepted by the country's cricket board.

Charl Langeveldt was appointed as Bangladesh's bowling coach after World Cup 2019. © AFP

Charl Langeveldt is all set to work with the South Africa men's team after his resignation as the fast bowling coach of Bangladesh was accepted by the country's cricket board. Akram Khan, the cricket operations committee chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has confirmed that the board has accepted Langeveldt's resignation after he emailed the board explaining that he has an offer from Cricket South Africa.

"Langeveldt said he has offer to work in South Africa's senior side, which is why he requested the BCB to let him go," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram as telling Bengali daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday. "We have decided to release him."

Bangladesh appointed Langeveldt as the fast bowling coach in July replacing West Indian Courtney Walsh following the ICC World Cup in England.

With Cricket South Africa making a huge overhaul in their coaching set-up in recent times that included the appointment of Mark Boucher as South Africa's men's team coach, this move comes as another step in the process.

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan next month and so the BCB has exactly a month to replace Langeveldt.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket Charl Langeveldt
