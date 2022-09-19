The Rohit Sharma-led Team India had a disappointing campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 as the side was not able to make it to the final of the continental tournament. The side faced defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage and were knocked out. After the match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma had said that the side is still trying to find out answers to some questions.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja has said that there is some need for stability and captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid should be on the same page about selection and experimentation.

"You have to continue the process; this is the only learning. If you keep chopping and changing after every result, the confusion will be there, which is quite an old thing with Indian cricket. If you can avoid that, then it would be better. I know there will be coordination between the captain and coach, but it's important to have that even in front of the press," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

"It isn't as if we weren't the captain or we didn't do press conferences. Sometimes, you have to say certain things in press conference because they might be important. But your team knows why exactly it was said. Your internal conversations with the team should be strong, and there is no need to justify those things in front of the press," he added.

He also said that there should not be any confusion regarding team combinations and both captain and coach should show a united front.

"Wins and losses are part of the game, but there shouldn't be any confusion over team combinations. You need to understand that these are players and they have families. When they read these statements, such things do pop up at a certain point of time. In front of media, both captains and coach should be consistent with their statements. Inside, you can debate as much as you want, but when you step out, show a united front," said Jadeja.

India will next square off against Australia in a three-match T20I series, beginning Tuesday in Mohali.