Following the completion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, praised the Kiwis' approach towards the game during the recently concluded white-ball series. With a 2-0 series win in the ODIs against New Zealand, Sri Lanka continued their unbeaten march at home where the side has secured wins over India, New Zealand, and West Indies across formats in recent months. There is especially encouraging news in the Test arena.

Given their win in The Oval Test in England and a 2-0 series victory over New Zealand at home, Sri Lanka are in third place on the ICC World Test Championship standings and have a good chance of making it to the next year's final at Lord's, should they give encouraging performances against South Africa in South Africa and against Australia at home. This would be Sri Lanka's first-ever appearance in the final.

A number of Sri Lanka's red-ball players are already in South Africa for the all-important Test series, but the side retained Test squad members Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando for the limited-overs contest against New Zealand.

The four were eventually rested for the final ODI after Sri Lanka had secured the series after winning the first two games.

For Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, these selection calls are part of a balancing act, which ensures that the side continues their winning run while providing adequate rest before the crucial upcoming red-ball contests.

"We were discussing all these options, but we wanted to do well, even in Sri Lanka with the ODIs and T20s. we can't take things for granted even with this New Zealand team. Yes, some of their players didn't come but they have a good team. They played good cricket here," Jayasuriya said as quoted by the ICC.

Jayasuriya then explained the call to rest the four for the final game, while also acknowledging that the batters will have a short time to adjust for the upcoming red-ball challenge.

"So that is why we give some of them to rest on the last game - to come back to Colombo, rest and then go to South Africa. Some of the players may have to adjust themselves as quickly as possible to the situation. So Kamindu, Pathum, Kusal Mendis, those three players need to adjust themselves according to the situations, red-ball and white-ball," he added.

Sri Lanka's first Test against South Africa commences on 27 November. The island nation will look to add to its previous three Test wins in South Africa, two of which came in a historic series win in 2019.

