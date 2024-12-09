India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed his willingness to assist former cricketer Vinod Kambli, provided the Mumbai star takes the initiative to address his struggles. Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals between 1991 and 2000, amassing 3,561 runs across both formats. Kapil Dev emphasised the importance of self-help as a starting point for meaningful rehabilitation. Speaking at the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open, Kapil Dev, also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, "We are all (there) to support him. Sunil Gavaskar has already told me on behalf of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, and I extend my help on my behalf, but more than me trying to support him, he should support himself. We can't look after him if he does not want to look after himself," Kapil Dev said on Monday.

Kapil's statement comes amidst growing concerns over Kambli's deteriorating health and well-being, which has saddened the cricketing fraternity. Known for his swashbuckling batting style in the 1990s, Kambli now finds himself in a fragile state, physically and emotionally.

The emotional appeal coincided with a video that surfaced at an event commemorating the legacy of coach Ramakant Achrekar, a mentor to both Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar. The footage showed Kambli, 52, frail and visibly thinner, leaning on Tendulkar for support. At one point, he struggled to sing, his slurred speech betraying his condition.

The cricketing fraternity, including the 1983 World Cup-winning team recently extended its collective support. Gavaskar assured, "What the '83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet."

Kambli and Tendulkar both studied at the Shardashram Vidyamandir school in Mumbai and attended the nets organised by Achrekar. Kambli, 17, and Tendulkar, 16, shared a world-record unbroken partnership of 664 against St Xavier's High School in the Harris Shield semifinal in 1988.