Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has obliquely said that he wants to continue in the top post, following prolonged speculations that he was likely to be sacked by the ruling government. There have been speculations for months that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will soon bring in his own nominee to replace Ramiz as PCB Chairman. Shahbaz recently also held meetings with three former Chairman of the board, Khalid Mahmood, Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi on cricket matters leading to more speculations that Ramiz would be told to go home.

"It's been two months now and we can't live on speculations. If something had to happen it would have happened by now. Look unless you give continuity a chance nothing will improve in Pakistan cricket," Ramiz said.

"Cricket gives me excitement. I have a lot of other options. The PM is our line in-charge and I have put in a request to meet him and brief him on what we are doing and our plans for the future." Ramiz said that his goal is to improve cricket in Pakistan and the good work should not be disregarded.

"There is no ego issue here, we just want to improve Pakistan cricket. If the constitution allows a change fine but just because of tradition you should not undo the good work," he said.

"If we can achieve well-defined goals at the same time, why change? What I have seen is that we need to have corrections in our cricket and we have to build our capacity for talent and wishlists." Ramiz, however, conceded that the decision to dismiss him lies completely in the hands of PM Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB.

Promoted

"It is the Patron-in-chief's call but I think performance speaks for itself and if fans are with you it becomes difficult to make decisions," he said.

It was former Prime Minister Imran Khan of the previous government who had roped in Ramiz as the PCB Chairman last September.