A legend in Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, bringing the curtains down on a 16-year-long association with the tournament. It was in December last year that Ashwin quit international cricket, announcing his decision ahead of the 5th and final Test between India and Australia. As the 38-year-old Ashwin announced his IPL retirement, he also hinted at the start of a new chapter, which would see him participate in T20 leagues across the world.

Till the time Ashwin was playing in the IPL, his participation in overseas leagues wasn't possible, even though he had quit international cricket. Hence, to participate in overseas leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, or other franchise tournaments, Ashwin had to quit the IPL too.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

For any men's player to play in overseas leagues, the following conditions must be met:

Retirement from international cricket: Retiring from the Indian national team.

Retirement from domestic cricket: This includes first-class (e.g., Ranji Trophy) and List A cricket.

Retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL): The player must also retire from the IPL.

In the IPL, he was one of the brightest minds to play the game, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. His last appearance too came in the yellow jersey in IPL 2025, after rejoining CSK for Rs 9.75 crore following a decade-long gap.

Overall, he featured in 220 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a highest of 50 and an average of 13.02.

Ashwin was an integral member of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and also turned out for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals during his career in the league.

With PTI Inputs