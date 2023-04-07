Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has predicted that young pacer Arshdeep Singh can play in all three formats for India in the future. After enjoying breakthrough seasons in IPL in 2021 and 2022, Arshdeep made his T20I debut for India in July last year against England, before also representing the team in ODIs later that year in Novemenr. He was part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year. However, after suffering an injury, Arshdeep struggled to cement his place in the team.

So far in IPL 2023, Arshdeep has picked five wickets in two matches for Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep is yet to earn a Test cap but Latif believes that the young left-arm pacer has all the skills to become an "all-format player."

"Arshdeep is an all-format player. His jump and his release, his control, his bouncers, he can play in all formats. He takes wickets in every match. Last year, he took a five-wicket haul against this side," Latif said on his YouTube channel 'Caugh Behind'.

Latif suggested that while India already have some quality pacers, the management should groom Arshdeep for the future.

"He has great control. With more experience, he can be in the Indian lineup easily. No doubt they have Shami, Siraj, Jasprit will also come, Shardul and Pandya are also there, but this bowler can take wickets with both, new and old ball. We can see him in different formats in the future, he's a brilliant bowler," he added.