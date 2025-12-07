Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana has officially ended weeks of frenzied public and media speculations surrounding her personal life, confirming that her highly anticipated wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal has officially been called off. The announcement was made via a heartfelt public statement on Instagram, where Mandhana, known for her private nature, felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," the statement from Smriti read on Instagram.

The celebrity wedding, which followed a five-year relationship and pre-wedding festivities that went viral on social media, was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025. The ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden medical emergency, followed by reports that groom-to-be Palash Muchhal was also admitted to hospital due to stress-induced health concerns.

Although family members from both sides initially reassured the public that the wedding was only delayed and would take place soon, the subsequent removal of wedding-related posts from Mandhana's social media accounts and her first public appearance without her engagement ring intensified the rumours of a deeper rift. Mandhana's definitive statement now provides closure to the ongoing saga.

Cricket A Priority For Smriti

In her plea for privacy, the cricketer firmly redirected the focus back to her professional commitment, reiterating that her career for the national side remains her singular priority.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level," she wrote. "I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be."

Mandhana concluded her statement by appealing directly to the public to respect the privacy of both families during this difficult time. "I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

The announcement comes at a critical time for Mandhana, who is expected to lead the line for India in upcoming international fixtures and captain the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Her close friend and teammate, Jemimah Rodrigues, had notably withdrawn from the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be by her side during the initial shock of the postponement, underscoring the support Mandhana has from the cricketing fraternity as she now looks to move forward.