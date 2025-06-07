A day after Piyush Chawla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, former India left-handed batter Yuvraj Singh lauded the leg-spinner for having a playing career where he stood out with his ability to perform in situations when it mattered the most. On Friday, Chawla ended a 20-year professional cricket career, which included him playing for India in three Tests, 25 ODIs, and seven T20Is, yielding 43 wickets. He was also a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning teams.

“Over the years, I've played alongside many teammates, but few have shown the resilience and dedication that #PiyushChawla brought to the park. From bursting onto the scene as a teenager to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, PC you've built a career on delivering when it mattered.”

“Over 450 first-class wickets, years of service for UP and Gujarat to being the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. What stands out more than the stats is the way you carried yourself with calm, grit and commitment.”

“As you walk into the next chapter, know that you've earned every bit of respect! Proud to have shared the field with you laddoo! Go well,” wrote Yuvraj in a heartfelt post on his ‘X' account on Saturday.

Chawla also grabbed 192 wickets in as many IPL matches, with his last tournament stint coming with the Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024. He was also a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team winning IPL 2014 and also won the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh in 2005/06.

Chawla's final competitive cricket appearance came for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2024, when he picked 4-12 against Himachal Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

