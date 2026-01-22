A day before the SA20 Season 4 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), Pretoria Capitals (PC) captain Keshav Maharaj hoped for a better show from their top-order to take some pressure off Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford. Bryce Parsons, 24, answered to that call and how. The youngster slammed his first half-century of the season to take his team to the final. That was, however, only one half of the story as Parsons had earlier scalped three wickets too.

Chasing 171 on a slow Durban track, Parsons (60, 44b) and Dewald Brevis (75*, 38 balls) did not let Shai Hope's early departure affect PC as they batted SEC out of the game. For the third wicket, the duo shared 91 runs (60 balls) to chase down the target in 18.3 overs overs.

Earlier, SunRisers' innings had every element to be a cracker but ended to quite a damp squib. Had it not been for James Cole's late cameo (17, 4 balls), the former champions may well have fallen short of the 160-mark.

At the top, Quinton De Kock added 19 runs to climb to the top of the highest run-getter's list in SA20 Season 4 (347 runs) but it was the second-wicket partnership of Jonny Bairstow (50, 36b) and Jordan Hermann (41, 30b) that laid the platform for SEC to fire. What happened was the complete opposite.

From 112/1 in the 12th over, SEC went to 150/6 by the 19th over. Bryce Parsons' left-arm spin was too much to handle. The PC all-rounder returned with three wickets from three overs. All his wickets came between the 15th and the 19th over, essentially putting a brake on SEC. He was not done yet as he came back in the second innings to haunt SEC further.

It's not all over for SEC, as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.