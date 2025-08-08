Team India's English summer was nothing short of magical. A young team that was not expected to do wonders in the absence of some of the greats of Test cricket excelled, squaring the series. But this certainly isn't the first time a young Indian team has risen on a grand stage. It happened in Brisbane too in 2021. Saba Karim, formert India international and a commentator, now pins down to Brisbane as the greatest moment still. When the wicket of Gus Atkinson fell on the final day of the Oval test, it was joy and celebrations for the Men in Blue. This, a young India team, underwent rapid transformation.

Few had experienced the joy of Brisbane like they had in Oval. Experts like Saba Karim, who was behind the microphone in both series, pins down Brisbane as a moment of biggest achievement for Team India than Oval.

He tells NDTV's Tea Toast and Sports podcast, “Brisbane was bigger. It had never ever happened before in Australia and that also with a very young side, with most of the regulars injured on the sidelines. For India to script that kind of a win was unbelievable. And generally, I think that's how you see a growth of a side- when you're able to do well and win matches, even when one or two of your regular players are not available."

"Even in this Test match, for that matter, we didn't have Jasprit Bumrah, we didn't have Rishabh Pant, still we went out and won the last Test match.” Saba adds, “If you draw comparisons, let me talk about the Australia draw first. Australian draw was more difficult because the conditions were more variable and then you're against a top quality bowling attack. It was so good to see the batting display, that kind of zeal, that kind of rear guard action. England was different because one had to battle for a longer duration of time to script a draw and I think.”

A five test series leaves battered bodies, tired souls, brings out big heroes. Like every good drama has villains too. The 2-2 series scoreline is a lot closer than what it really looks like. India won 33 of the 73 sessions, the top order delivered tons of runs.

However Saba Karim says on NDTV's Tea Toast and Sports that more could have been achieved, “In the end, I am sure that there is a strong feeling in the Indian side that they could have won the Test series. Because the number of sessions India won in the entire series is higher than what England could achieve. What England was able to do is that win those important or those critical sessions. And I think the turnaround from England's perspective was more than the Indian side. And I think that is why we were able to draw the series.”

Despite letting go of critical moments, this has turned out to be one of the most bingable series and fans will continue to reach out for the footage for all the excitement, action and drama.