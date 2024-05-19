Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has accused Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcaster Star Sports of his breach of privacy. Rohit revealed that despite his humble requests, Star Sports continues to share audio and footage of his personal chats with teammates and colleagues. Rohit urged that some common sense should prevail as the broadcaster continues to disrupt the privacy of the cricketers just to get some extra clicks and social media engagements.

Taking to social media platform X, Rohit slammed Star Sports, saying: "The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," Rohit posted on X (formerly Twitter).

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

Rohit's rant comes after his chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral on social media.

Also, a few days back, Rohit was seen making a humble request to the official broadcaster's cameraman to disable the audio while recording his conversation with former MI and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni.

"Bhai audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera wat laga diya. (Brother please close the audio, one audio has already made things difficult for me)," said Rohit in the clip that was recorded by Star Sports.

MI endured a tough season in the IPL, finishing bottom of the 10-team points table.

Rohit lost his captaincy ahead of the start of the season, with the franchise deciding to appoint Hardik Pandya as the new skipper.