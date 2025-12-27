A video showing a bowler switching hands mid-way into his action and finally delivering the ball with the opposite arm has gone viral on social media. In the video which has left social media users stunned on X (formerly Twitter), the bowler started his run-up like a left-arm spinner but suddenly changed his action and used his right arm to release the ball. The batter was visibly confused by the change in action and was stumped by the wicket-keeper after he failed to make contact with the delivery. The video quickly became a topic of discussion among the users with some even calling it "best bowling action ever".

Father wanted him to be cricketer. Mother wanted him to be a dancer.

Now, coming to the big story in the world of cricket, Australia held a 46-run lead on day one of the Boxing Day Test after the hosts were bowled out for 152 and England replied with an even limper 110 as a record 20 wickets fell on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The last time 20 or more wickets fell on the first day of an Ashes Test in Australia was back in 1901-02, an era where cricket was played on uncovered pitches.

After England won the toss and opted to field first, Josh Tongue led the way with the best Boxing Day figures since Ian Botham took 5-41 on this day in 1986. He also became the first English bowler since 1998 to claim a fifer at MCG.

It was Gus Atkinson who drew the first blood as he removed Travis Head for 27 in the seventh over. Then came Tongue to the attack and got rid of opener Jake Weatherald for 10 in the tenth over. Marnus Labuschagne was his second victim of the day.

Labuschagne (6) was out for his fourth consecutive sub-20 score when his half-drive was nicked to first slip before Tongue made standing-in skipper Steve Smith his third victim, bowling him out cheaply for 9. Soon, Usman Khawaja edged Atkinson before Alex Carey was caught at leg-slip off Ben Stokes and the hosts were reduced to 91/6.

From there, Cameron Green and Michael Neser steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership. Neser struck seven boundaries in a team-high 35 before Green's decision to set off for a quick single proved wrong as Brydon Carse threw down the non-striker's end stumps to catch the diving all-rounder well short of his ground.

The run-out prompted a collapse as the hosts lost the last four wickets for nine runs in 20 balls as they were dismissed for 152, their lowest Boxing Day score since being rolled for 98 in the 2010-11 Ashes.

However, England failed to capitalise on their bowling performance, as they were bowled out for their lowest Test score since their last visit to Victoria in 2021.

(With IANS inputs)