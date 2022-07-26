Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the coach for the senior side for the upcoming season. Announcing the appointment, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in an official statement said, "I am extremely happy to announce our very own Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the new senior Bengal team coach. The decision is taken by all the office bearers unanimously as we selected the veteran as the most deserving among the other reputed contenders who were up for the slot.

"I am very hopeful that under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights as we all know his commitment for Bengal cricket. He can connect with the players very smoothly," he added.

CAB also confirmed the appointment of WV Raman as the batting consultant.

"Sourashis Lahiri would be continuing his position as the assistant coach of the Senior Bengal team considering his performance in the recent past. Veteran cricketer and former Bengal coach WV Raman has been appointed as the batting consultant," said Dalmiya.

He also said that the practice for the senior Bengal team would start at the earliest.

Earlier, during the press conference, Laxmi Ratan Shukla said: "First of all thanks to CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Vice President Naresh Ojha, Jt Secretary Debabrata Das and Treasurer Debasish Ganguly for considering me for this opportunity. It's a new responsibility and I will give my best like I did when I used to play for Bengal."

"I like taking new challenges. All the past coaches for Bengal did a superb job for the team. We have come close to winning trophies in the past but we'll have to climb all the way again to reach the top in the new season," he added.

"I have learnt from Sourav Ganguly a lot during my playing days, he used to tell us to keep it short and simple and I have always tried to follow that. I think our players are honest like our association and everyone can. We all will give our best to move Bengal cricket forward," he continued.



