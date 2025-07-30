Ahead of the fifth Test against India at The Oval, England skipper Ben Stokes, missing out on the match due to injury, expressed confidence in batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell's ability to play at number six. Stokes has been ruled out of the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India due to a right shoulder injury, with Ollie Pope set to lead the side in his absence. England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who will bat at number six, who is also a spin option for the hosts, alongside part-timer Joe Root.

Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue.

Speaking on the team changes, Stokes said during the pre-match presser that the team is still able to field a playing eleven that gives them a chance of winning the series.

"That is the benefit of having a very strong squad. We have some good cricketers to choose from when we find ourselves in a situation like this. So, let us put full concentration on the 11 we have out there this week. We are very confident we have the ability to win this game and the series," said Stokes as quoted by Sky Sports.

Stokes said there was a lot of "hype and pressure" on Bethell when he got to bat at number three in New Zealand. In three Tests, Bethell scored 260 runs at an average of 52.00, with a strike rate of 75.14, with three half-centuries and a best score of 96. He has also taken three wickets.

"I think being the type of player that he is, where he plays all three formats, probably allows him to be a bit more versatile with where he bats in the order," he added.

"He will slide in at six, and I am very confident in his ability. He is a quality player, I think we all know that. We were not going to change the batting order at all, so it is quite easy for him to slot in at six," he concluded.

England XI: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (capt), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Jamie Overton, 11 Josh Tongue.

