Tensions appear to be rising within the England men's cricket camp as Test captain Ben Stokes is reportedly at odds with head coach Brendon McCullum. Following England's disappointing 1-4 defeat in the 2025-26 Ashes against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) held a review meeting. Apart from their lone victory in the fourth Test, England were thoroughly outplayed as Australia retained the Ashes. According to The Telegraph, Stokes and McCullum raised concerns about each other's methods, leaving both fans and the ECB stunned.

However, it has now emerged that the pair managed to resolve their differences, and McCullum is set to continue as England's head coach until the end of his contract, which runs through the 2027 ODI World Cup.

During the Ashes tour, Stokes had publicly criticised McCullum's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, suggesting it was a key reason for England's downfall.

"I think we are now playing against teams who have answers to the style of cricket we have been playing for quite a long period of time," Stokes had said.

McCullum, meanwhile, questioned Stokes' captaincy, calling some of his decisions confusing for teammates. He reportedly felt that Stokes did not fully commit to England's attacking philosophy, which contributed to their losses. Despite the disagreements, both have now agreed to move forward in the interest of the team.

The ECB has also confirmed that performance director Ed Barney will take a more active role in selecting new coaching staff. He will oversee strength and conditioning as well, following reports that several England players were not fully fit during the Ashes.

This friction follows earlier allegations made by England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who accused McCullum and ECB managing director Rob Key of lacking "respect" and "communication."

Livingstone was dropped from the national side in March 2025 after a poor run of form, and he believes his chances of returning under the current management are slim.