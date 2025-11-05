Senior Bangladesh women's cricket team star Jahanara Alam levelled stunning allegations on captain Nigar Sultana following the ODI World Cup 2025. The 32-year-old claimed that Sultana 'beats up the juniors' in the team and even hinted that it has led to players not turning up to play for the national side. Alam, who has taken 108 wickets across formats, was not picked for the recent-concluded World Cup and has not played for the national team since December 2024. In a recent interview with Bangladesh-based newspaper Kaler Kantho, Alam accused Sultana of behaving rudely with juniors and even alleged that she called a junior to her room during a recent tour and slapper her.

"This is nothing new. Jyoti (current national team captain Nigar Sultana) beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, 'No, I won't do this again. Then I'll have to get slapped again.' I heard from some people, 'I got beaten up yesterday.' Even during the Dubai tour, she called a junior into the room and slapped her."

Alam further claimed that 'one or two people' get advanced facilities in Bangladesh but the rest are 'victims' of a faulty cricketing system.

"Actually, I am not alone, everyone in the Bangladesh team is more or less a victim. Everyone's suffering is different. Here, one or two people get advanced facilities and in some cases, only one person gets them. In 2021, the process of eliminating seniors like me along with a few others from the post-Corona camp began. Then I was made the captain of one of the three teams in the Bangladesh Games. The captains of the other two teams were Jyoti (Nigar Sultana) and Sharmin Sultana. The pressure on seniors started from then on."