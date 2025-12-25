The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s finances remained strong despite the withdrawal of sponsorship by Dream11 and a reduced share of revenue from International Cricket Council (ICC) events, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that the BCCI made up for the deficit through new sponsorship deals with Adidas and Apollo Tyres. "Notwithstanding the withdrawal of sponsors such as Dream11 and other entities affected by recent legislative changes, the BCCI had successfully secured a new jersey sponsorship at a higher valuation for another two-and-a-half-year cycle," the report claimed.

The BCCI was dealt a massive blow back in August this year when Dream11 pulled out of its Rs 358 crore sponsorship deal after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 was passed by the government. However, the new sponsorship deals were enough to make up for the deficit.

Former treasurer and current joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia presented the BCCI draft budget for the 2025-26 financial year, along with audited accounts for 2024 and 2025. The BCCI's general fund increased from Rs 7,988 crore to Rs 11,346 crore, creating a surplus of Rs 3,358 crore. According to the report, this growth was attributed to "strong revenue streams and careful financial management."

For the 2025-26 financial year, the BCCI has projected an income of Rs 8,693 crore. While this is slightly lower than the previous year due to the shortfall in ICC revenues, the report added that "estimated interest income for the year stood at Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting a significant increase from the previous figure of Rs 1,368 crore, owing to strong treasury management and the overall healthy financial position of the Board."

Bhatia also confirmed that the BCCI has made adequate provisions for income tax obligations, which will amount to Rs 3,320 crore, along with contingencies of Rs 1,000 crore and pending litigation costs of around Rs 160 crore.