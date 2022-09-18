The BCCI on Sunday unveiled the new T20 jersey for the Indian men and women's cricket teams. The unveiling comes a month ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia next month and two days before India's T20I series against Australia. "To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey," the BCCI tweeted. The jersey comprises a light blue t-shirt with sleeves of a darker shade of blue, paired with light blue trousers.

The poster for the new jersey featured men's and women's team captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. They are flanked by Suryakumar Yadav, Shafali Verma, Hardik Pandya and Renuka Singh.

The Indian men's team is gearing up for a three-match T20I series against Australia at home. They will then host South Africa for as many T20Is.

While an ODI series against South Africa will follow, their next assignment in the shortest format will be directly the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins in October in Australia.

Promoted

India recently suffered a shock early exit in the Asia Cup after defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. They will look to build up form and momentum for the seminal event next month when they take on defending world championsAustralia and South Africa -- both strong contenders for the World Cup title.

The women's team is currently in England, playing an ODI series against the hosts. They recently lost the T20I series against England 1-2.