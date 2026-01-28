The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 saw a huge surge in interest thanks to the participation of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the BCCI instructing centrally-contracted players to feature in domestic matches when not engaged with the national team, both star cricketers took part in a few games. While spectators filled the stands at the stadiums to see Virat and Rohit in action for Delhi and Mumbai respectively, the lack of live broadcast of the games led to massive criticism on social media. Virat's matches were played behind closed doors in Bengaluru and as a result, no live broadcast meant that there was no chance for fans to witness the game.

However, the BCCI is all set to bring a huge change in their broadcast policy and secretary Devajit Saikia said that he is working to increase the number of domestic matches that are televised live.

"That's the biggest change that we have seen, that international cricketers are regularly playing domestic cricket. Earlier, I never got calls saying, “Why is this match not shown live?” or, “Which matches will be televised live?” Such questions wouldn't come earlier, but now we are flooded with such queries from not only the media, but from the public," Saikia told Sportstar.

"Our system was that 100 domestic matches will be televised live. That was what we are following. But after the change of the policy, when the best players are playing domestic cricket, the cricket lovers want to watch domestic matches. So, we are going to change that policy. From 100, we are definitely going to increase the number, and for that, we are working closely with our telecasting partners. We are definitely going to increase the number of matches in the upcoming seasons," he added.

Saikia also pointed out how domestic cricketers benefit from playing with international stars.

"The biggest advantage of having the top players play domestic cricket is that it adds a lot of value to domestic cricket. The young boys get the opportunity to play with the best in the country or at the international level. They get to share the same dressing room. That will boost their confidence and give them more opportunities to learn the game in a harder way. At the same time, the players who are at the national level or who are the marquee players of our country are also making the most of their time when they are free. So, they are more connected with the game. It is a win-win situation for both the young players as well as the experienced players," he explained.