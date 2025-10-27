It has been nearly eight months since veteran pacer Mohammed Shami last played for India. The 35-year-old spearheaded the pace department as India won the 2025 Champions Trophy in March. However, Shami's international career faces uncertainty after recently criticised the selectors over a lack of communication following his snub from the squad for the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia. Reacting to his allegation, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Shami was not picked in the squad due to fitness concerns.

"I mean if he was here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call but my phone is always on for all the players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here. He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started," Agarkar said at NDTV World Summit 2025.

Former India pacer RP Singh, who was added to the Agarkar-led selection committee last month, held lengthy discussons with Shami, following Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Gujarat on Sunday, according to a report in Sportskeeda.

"After the media exchanges b/w Ajit Agarkar and Mohammad Shami last week, newly-appointed selector RP Singh is at Eden Gardens for the Bengal vs Gujarat clash. The World T20 winner spoke to Shami at length after the day's play today," the report said.

Earlier this month, Shami produced a fiery spell of fast bowling, grabbing a match haul of seven wickets to pave the way for Bengal's emphatic eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand.

The ignored India pacer made a statement with a seven-wicket haul, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings for Bengal.

(With PTI Inputs)