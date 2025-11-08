Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia credited Jay Shah, for initiating key reforms that have boosted women's cricket in India, he highlighted Shah's idea for the Women's Premier League (WPL), pay parity, annual contracts for women players, and expanded domestic cricket opportunities. While Shah is currently serving as ICC president, it was under his leadership as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024 that the board adopted the idea of pay equality and enhanced professional leagues for women cricketers, as well as grassroots investment and civil visibility. This has now empowered Indian women cricketers to take up Cricket.

"It was during 2022-23 when Jay Shah was the secretary for the second time. He initiated all these things. These are all his brainchildren, whether it is WPL or pay parity, bringing the girls under the Annual contract system, or expanding the scope of domestic cricket for women. And not only that, the recent increase in the prize money just about one month before the Women's World Cup. So there was a huge increase in the prize money, about 300 times. So all these things have worked, and I am sure this has really done wonders for the women, and during a very short period of time, with these positive steps, the results are for everyone to see now," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Under Jay Shah's leadership as BCCI Secretary, the Indian women's cricket team underwent a significant transformation, evolving from a promising pursuit to a world-class sporting enterprise. His tenure at BCCI was marked by bold reforms that have elevated the game both on and off the field for women in sports.

The launch of the WPL in 2023 marked a seismic shift in the geography of Indian women's cricket. Inspired by the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the WPL has sculpted its own dynamic, marketable ecosystem, developed to elevate women cricketers and provide them with professional opportunities.

Saikia also praised the Indian women's cricket team for their historic World Cup triumph, stating they deserve the love and recognition they're receiving after the win. He attributed their success to hard work and believes they'll continue to achieve greater heights.

"They deserve it (love from people and WC), and because of their hard work, they have achieved what is right for them, and I'm sure they will go higher and higher in the coming times. And this is good for Indian women's cricket also," he added.

Harmanpreet-led India made history as they secured their first-ever Women's World Cup title across both limited-overs formats, beating South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping title clash at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium last Sunday.

