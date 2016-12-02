BCCI Maintains Position on Lodha Panel Reforms Ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict

The BCCI is opposed to some of the reforms recommended by the Lodha panel.

New Delhi:

The BCCI on Friday maintained its opposition to some of the reforms recommended by the Lodha committee and will wait with bated breath for the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter come December 5.

At a Special General Meeting in Mumbai, the board did not take any decision on the recommendations but it has been learnt from sources that state associations have been told to keep a Plan B ready in case the verdict is not favourable from the apex court.

Lodha Committee has sought directions on appointment of former union Home Secretary GK Pillai as observer and removal of all BCCI office-bearers.

"Senior office-bearers said we have to wait till December 5. Any decision taken can be Contempt of Court. He also advised that state units will have to keep a Plan B ready. If court gives a verdict we have to abide by it and change constitution accordingly," a state unit official told PTI.

Friday's Special General Meeting witnessed status quo being maintained by members. Two associations Tripura and Vidarbha, who have decided to implement Lodha reforms in toto, were absent.

The reason cited by BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke was the delay in flights landing in foggy conditions.

"There was a feeling members are having different opinion. Vidharbha and Tripura did not come due to fog. We explained the situation and clarified with them again. They reiterated their stand that was taken in the first SGM on October 1. Almost all recommendations agreed upon except a few. We will wait for December 5 Supreme Court hearing," BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke told reporters.

The basic objections of BCCI remain the same. The age cap of 70, cooling off period of three years between terms and one state one vote policy are being opposed by the Board.