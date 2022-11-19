The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian cricket's governing body, on Friday invited applications for the position of national selectors (senior men). This effectively ended the tenure of the present selection panel, led by former India cricket cricketer Chetan Sharma. In all, five selectors will be picked with the age-limit of 60 years, according to a press release issued by the BCCI. The cricket body has also listed certain criterion for the interested candidates like they "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." The last date of applying is November 28.

In addition to these points, the BCCI said in the press release, that "no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee."

In the same press release, the BCCI has listed eight "main job duties/responsibilities" for the selectors. Here are they:

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior Men's National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

The job domain has two key points which had never been in any earlier selection committee advertisements -- prepare and provide evaluation report of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on quarterly basis, and appoint captain for the team in each format.

Also for the first time, the BCCI job domain description contains that the chairman would have to address the media with regards to team related queries.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

'First Six Overs Have Always Been Bad For India': Kirti Azad