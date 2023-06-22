The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has invited applications for one member of Men's Selection Committee. The notice was posted on the official website and was also shared on all social media platforms by the cricket governing body. The last date of application for the position will be June 30 and the selected candidates will then have to go through the interview process.

The qualifications needed for the job are as follows -

Should have played a minimum of:

a) 7 (Seven) Test Matches; OR

b) 30 (Thirty) First Class Matches; OR

c) 10 (Ten) One Day International Matches and 20 (Twenty) First Class matches.

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years previously.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee.

The main responsibilities for the candidates included -

Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior National team.

Attend Team meetings as and when required.

Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.