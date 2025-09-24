Shreyas Iyer, one of the most talked-about cricketers in the country at the moment, sent shockwaves across the cricketing spectrum as he quit India A captaincy just hours before the Australia A game, and also withdrew from the match. At first, Iyer only cited 'personal reasons' to the team behind his decision to withdraw from the game at the last hour. But now, a report has revealed the conversation he had with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee over his plans in red-ball cricket for the coming months.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Iyer has informed selectors that he is facing stiffness in his back, which is preventing him from giving his all in red-ball cricket, a format that demands 4-5 days of action from a player. Iyer, reportedly, told the board that can't be on the field for more than four days, hence, has decided to take a break until his body allows him to play the longest format.

The middle-order batter even gave the example of a Ranji Trophy game he played last year where he took frequent breaks in between the overs. But, the same can't happen during India A or Test cricket assignments.

A BCCI source told the paper about the conversation Iyer had about his situation.

"He has informed us that he will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it's good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won't be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Iyer was reportedly in the fray to be picked in the India squad for the 2-match home Test series against West Indies, starting October 02. His withdrawal from the India A duty, incidentally, comes on the eve of the BCCI squad selection meeting for the series.