Former Indian cricket team opener Sadagoppan Ramesh was not pleased with Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from the squad for the ODI series against Australia. Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the only specialist spinner with all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel providing more options. Ramesh called Jadeja a 'white-ball legend' and slammed BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar for the explaination that was provided for Jadeja's exclusion. He went on to question whether Jadeja is being treated like 'extra baggage' in connection to Agarkar's comments that although India did include extra spinners in the Champions Trophy squad, a similar decision was not taken for the Australia ODIs.

"The selector is saying because we took extra spinners for the Champions Trophy Jadeja was in the team. Is he some extra baggage? He's a white-ball legend. Will you pick Jadeja in the team only when you need extras? The standard answer you give for appointing Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain and ODI captain is his performance in England. In that same England series, Jadeja also shone," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Jadeja has also just scored a century and picked up four wickets in the first West Indies Test. You've rewarded Dhruv Jurel with an ODI selection for scoring a 100 against the same West Indies. So, they reward Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel but wave goodbye to Jadeja," Ramesh added.

Earlier, Agarkar made it clear that Jadeja still remains in India's plans despite not making the cut for the upcoming series.

"He is very much in the plans. But there will be some competition for places. Of course, he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. At the moment, we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washi and Kuldeep there as well. And I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia," Agarkar said.