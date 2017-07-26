 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms Barring Five Contentious Ones

Updated: 26 July 2017 20:16 IST

The reforms that have not been implemented are one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council while the last one covers age cap and tenure of office-bearers.

BCCI Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms Barring Five Contentious Ones
BCCI's Special General Meeting was held on Wednesday. © AFP

The BCCI on Wednesday adopted Lodha panel recommended reforms, barring the five contentious ones, at its Special General Meeting.

"The BCCI has adopted Lodha panel reforms except five," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the meeting.

The reforms that have not been implemented are one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council while the last one covers age cap and tenure of office-bearers.

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice R M Lodha-led panel.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court barred former BCCI officials N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending any board meeting.

They both are above 70 years of age and stand disqualified to be BCCI office-bearers as per Lodha reforms.

BCCI CEO barred from meeting

Adhering strictly to the top court's diktat of letting in only office-bearers, the BCCI did not allow its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri to attend the meeting.

Along with Johri, the representatives Odisha and Punjab were debarred from the meeting as the representatives were not office-bearers.

As per the SC order, the ones eligible are president, vice president, secretary, joint/assistant Secretary and treasurer.

It was learnt that Johri was told by Amitabh Choudhary that he along with all other BCCI employees should leave the meeting premises as SC order of July 24 states that only office-bearers should be attending the meeting.

While it is not a rule but a convention, a team of BCCI employees are always available for secretarial help during these meetings but a wary BCCI went straight by the book.

"Johri is not an office bearer but a salaried employee of BCCI. While he attended all previous SGMs, we can't take a chance this time as we have to honour SC order in letter and spirit. All employees were told by acting secretary that they have to leave the room," a state unit representative, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

It was learnt that Choudhary personally checked all the letters of authorization brought by representatives so that there is no violation of apex court's order.

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI did not adopt 5 Lodha panel recommendations
  • BCCI CEO was not allowed to attend the meeting
  • Special General Meeting was held in New Delhi
Related Articles
Supreme Court Bars N Srinivasan And Niranjan Shah From Attending BCCI SGM
Supreme Court Bars N Srinivasan And Niranjan Shah From Attending BCCI SGM
Rahul Dravid Won't Tour With Senior Team, Says Vinod Rai
Rahul Dravid Won't Tour With Senior Team, Says Vinod Rai
Rajeev Shukla's Congratulatory Tweet For Team India Goes Wrong, Gets Trolled
Rajeev Shukla's Congratulatory Tweet For Team India Goes Wrong, Gets Trolled
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.