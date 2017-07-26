BCCI Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms Barring Five Contentious Ones

The BCCI on Wednesday adopted Lodha panel recommended reforms, barring the five contentious ones, at its Special General Meeting.

"The BCCI has adopted Lodha panel reforms except five," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the meeting.

The reforms that have not been implemented are one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council while the last one covers age cap and tenure of office-bearers.

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice R M Lodha-led panel.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court barred former BCCI officials N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending any board meeting.

They both are above 70 years of age and stand disqualified to be BCCI office-bearers as per Lodha reforms.

BCCI CEO barred from meeting

Adhering strictly to the top court's diktat of letting in only office-bearers, the BCCI did not allow its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri to attend the meeting.

Along with Johri, the representatives Odisha and Punjab were debarred from the meeting as the representatives were not office-bearers.

As per the SC order, the ones eligible are president, vice president, secretary, joint/assistant Secretary and treasurer.

It was learnt that Johri was told by Amitabh Choudhary that he along with all other BCCI employees should leave the meeting premises as SC order of July 24 states that only office-bearers should be attending the meeting.

While it is not a rule but a convention, a team of BCCI employees are always available for secretarial help during these meetings but a wary BCCI went straight by the book.

"Johri is not an office bearer but a salaried employee of BCCI. While he attended all previous SGMs, we can't take a chance this time as we have to honour SC order in letter and spirit. All employees were told by acting secretary that they have to leave the room," a state unit representative, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

It was learnt that Choudhary personally checked all the letters of authorization brought by representatives so that there is no violation of apex court's order.