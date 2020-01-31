Steve Smith escaped a bizarre dismissal during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in Melbourne on Friday. While Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and his Melbourne Stars teammates began celebrations after it looked as if Steve Smith has hit the wicket, the third umpire adjudged him not out. The replays revealed that it was wind that blew the bails off. The BBL shared the video of the whole incident on Twitter, saying: "Hit wicket? Don't think so! The wind has just had a go at getting Steve Smith out!"

Hit wicket? Don't think so!

The wind has just had a go at getting Steve Smith out!



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/saGREjWJmO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 31, 2020

On the fifth ball of the eighth over by Rauf, Smith ducked awkwardly, and the bails came off at the same time. At first sight it looked as if the batsman has hit the wicket while ducking.

While checking for a hit-wicket dismissal, the replays revealed that there was a sudden rush of wind that blew the bails off.

However, the former Australia captain couldn't score big for Sydney Sixers as he lost his wicket to fellow spinner Adam Zampa in the 13th over. He scored 24 runs off 18 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Smith impressed one and all with his 'stand and deliver' six off Marcus Stoinis on the third ball of the 12th over. The BBL shared the video of the impressive straight six on Twitter.

Zampa claimed three wickets as Melbourne Stars restricted Sydney Sixers to 142/7 in 20 overs. The home team had opted to bowl after winning the toss in the crucial qualifier match.