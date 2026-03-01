Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has broken his silence amid rumours that he is planning to get married for the third time. In a detailed statement, the veteran all-rounder strongly refuted the claims, which he described as "false and fabricated" stories. He also condemned the trolls targeting his wife, Sana Javed, saying that his silence has been taken for granted. Malik's marriage with Indian tennis great Sania Mirza, with whom he has a son, ended in 2023 by mutual consent.

In 2024, he married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 19 in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi.

"It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended. With mutual consent, it was decided that we will co-parent our child. It was only after this that I got remarried. I've always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted," Malik said in the statement.

Shoaib Malik decline all the rumors about his marriage and also announce a legal action against false propagation pic.twitter.com/mfNaEFFIOT — Ali (@FAheemAli_14) February 28, 2026

Malik insisted that his son is old enough to read such stories, which was one of the major reasons for him to address the fabricated narrative that has caused "distress" to his loved ones.

"I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed, as my son is now at an age where he'll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings. These lame accusations are causing distress to those who I care about," his statement added.

Malik also urged individuals to respect his privacy, threatening legal action in case of failure to do so.

"Act responsibly; there is much more to life than just a few likes and views. I have a family just like you all do. I hope this message is taken positively, and assumptions/jokes about my personal life will stop. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms," the statement added.