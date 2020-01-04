Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades clash in the Big Bash League (BBL) pulled spectators to the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) in large numbers on Saturday. Playing with great intensity, Melbourne Stars ' bowlers didn't allow the opposition to take control as they picked wickets at regular intervals after electing to field. For Renegades, Shaun Marsh was the only stand out performer with the bat as he scored 43 off 33 balls, with the help of three fours and a six. Marsh got out in the 15th over, trying to up the ante. Although, the wicket went to leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane but more than the bowler's brilliance, it was the result of a sensational fielding effort from Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile at the long-on boundary.

In the 15th over, Marsh pulled a short of length delivery from Lamichhane but didn't get the best of connections and the two fielders -- Dunk and Coulter-Nile -- teamed up near the ropes to pull off a sensational relay catch.

Tweeting the video of the brilliant catch, the official Twitter handle of BBL wrote: "The MCG is on it's feet! What an effort from Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile! #BBL09".

Here is the video:

The MCG is on it's feet! What an effort from Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/IROulTcSDn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2020

Batting first, no other Renegades batsman could stay at the crease for long to make an impact on the match. Their skipper Aaron Finch was not at his fluent best as he managed only 25 runs off 24 balls. Beau Webster took 25 balls to contribute 29 runs to the team's total.

For Stars, Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed three batsmen, giving away just 26 runs in his four-over spell.

South Africa's veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn also showed his class and picked two wickets for just 16 runs in four overs.

Another leg-spinner Adam Zampa also bowled economically and picked two wickets, conceding just 19 runs.

Chasing 143 to win, Marcus Stoinis got the Stars off to a solid start and helped the team add 55 runs in first six overs.

At the time of writing this, Melbourne Stars were in a commanding position as they had scored 77 runs for the loss of two wickets, with 66 needed from 60 balls to win the match.

In the end, Stoinis' half-century (68 off 55) and skipper Glenn Maxwell's 40 off 32 balls helped Stars register a comfortable eight-wicket win over their city rivals, with seven balls left.