Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams is known more for his bowling prowess, but it was his heroics with the bat that helped Sydney Thunder to an unlikely win in the ongoing Big Bash League against Brisbane Heat. Sydney Thunder's top order failed to fire, with them needing 50 off the Disc last five overs in their chase of 179. Ben Cutting fell in the 18th over and Sydney were left with 24 to chase off the last two overs. With Chris Green for company at the crease, Sams decided to take matters in his hands and finish the game in the penultimate over.

Sams was already batting on 41 off just 19 deliveries going into the 19th over and he smashed Ben Laughlin for a maximum off the first delivery of the over, which was also a no-ball. Laughlin managed to bowl a dot on the free hit and followed up with another dot ball. But Sams took him to the cleaners, hitting three consecutive sixes to wrap up the win for his team.

Watch Sams' carnage with the bat here:

Incredible! Daniel Sams hits four sixes off the penultimate over to seal a remarkable comeback win for the Thunder! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/06tfOInTeB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020

Sams finished the innings at 65 off 25 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and seven sixes. He also picked up two wickets with the ball in hand, and was named man of the match for his stunning show.

Earlier, Chris Lynn's 44-ball 69 and Jack Wildermuth's 11-ball 31 helped Brisbane Heat to a total of 178.

It was Sydney Thunder's first win of the season. They had lost their opening match against Melbourne Stars. Brisbane Heat have lost both their games so far.