Pakistan cricket team players have often been embroiled in controversies. Sometimes, they have been accused of match-fixing or spot-fixing too. Just when the side loses a game, such accusations are made by several fans and ex-cricketers. In the past, players like Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt have been banned after being found guilty of spot-fixing.. Recently, former Pakistan batter Basit Ali made serious allegations.

"The one who doesn't think about the country, should not be appointed. The one who has admitted that he has deliberately lost a match, should not be the mentor. If you want evidence I will give it. Ramiz Raja Saheb interviewed Shoaib Malik. What did he say?" the 53-year-old said in a video which is going viral on social media.

Basit Ali

Shoaib Malik ne jaan bhoj k match harwaye hai i have proof

Basit Ali had earlier commented on India's chances of travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The topic is creating new headlines everyday. Pakistan have been chosen as the hosts for the tournament but the question regarding India's participation still remains unanswered.

For the unversed, PM Modi has been invited to Pakistan for a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Governments meeting in October.

"Now, the entire decision lies on the shoulders of PM Narendra Modi. If he agrees then India may travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Otherwise, the ball will be in ICC's court and then Jay Shah will have a tough time in taking a call," Basit had said on his YouTube channel.