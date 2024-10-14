Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt grabbed six wickets in a stunning bowling show as Baroda defeated defending champions Mumbai by 84 runs on the final day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match in Vadodara on Monday. In a match that saw fortunes fluctuating in each of the four days, the 34-year-old Bhatt (6/55 from 19.4 overs) ripped through the Mumbai line up in the second innings to help his side notch a memorable win. Chasing 262 for a win, Mumbai were shot out for 177 in 48.2 overs.

The 42-time champions Mumbai had resumed the day at 42 for 2, needing 220 runs to win the match on the final day.

Except for a 41-run stand between top-scorer Siddhesh Lad (59) and Shreyas Iyer (30), there was no real fight from the Mumbai batters, who lost eight wickets for 135 runs in 38.5 overs bowled on the day.

Overnight batter and captain Ajinkya Rahane was the first Mumbai batter to get out on Monday for 12. Soon after, the other overnight batter Ayush Mhatre (22) followed suit, both becoming victims of Bhatt.

Iyer and Lad -- the last man out for Mumbai -- were also accounted for by Bhatt.

Baroda had taken an upper hand on the second day on Saturday by taking a 76-run first innings lead, courtesy a relentless effort from their bowlers.

But the next day, right-arm off-spinner Tanush Kotian led a brilliant bowling show for Mumbai with a five-wicket haul to help the defending champions skittle Baroda out for 185 in the home side's second innings.

