Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser, has reacted to former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam's controversial remarks regarding former national team captain Tamim Iqbal. Nazmul was relieved of his duties by the BCB on Thursday, a day after he labeled Tamim, who played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, as an "Indian agent." The board reached the decision during an emergency online meeting triggered by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) call for a nationwide boycott of all domestic matches.

Speaking at a press conference, Nazrul blasted Nazmul for his "insulting remarks" towards Tamim and other cricketers, adding that the comments reflected a lack of professionalism.

"At this moment, we need to send a global message that we are a united nation. The cricket board, the cricketers, and cricket fans-we are all united when it comes to national dignity. For someone in a responsible position to insult all cricketers at such a time is deeply unfortunate and difficult to comprehend," said Nazrul, as quoted by Daily Star.

"When a cricketer, Mustafizur, was humiliated, the entire nation stood up in protest. Yet, at the same time, a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board made insulting remarks about all Bangladeshi cricketers. As a cricket fan, I find this extremely irresponsible," he added.

Until further notice, BCB president Mohammed Aminul Islam will serve as the acting chair of the Finance Committee.

The BCB also stated that the "interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority."

The CWAB-led protest hit the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as players from the Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express did not turn up at Mirpur for the first match of the day on Thursday. Matches in the Dhaka Cricket League were also affected.