Star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has responded to former BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam following the latter's comments on the financial implications if Bangladesh withdraws from the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. Bangladesh's participation remains uncertain following Mustafizur Rahman's release by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026. Citing security concerns and ongoing political tensions, Bangladesh has expressed a refusal to travel to India for the tournament.

Nazmul, who was recently relieved of his duties following controversial remarks about Tamim Iqbal, claimed on Wednesday that the players would be the ones to suffer financially if the team boycotts the World Cup. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Miraz offered a sharp rebuttal, stating that the bulk of players' income is derived from the ICC and sponsors. He labeled Nazmul's comments "shameful for the entire cricket fraternity."

"The money we earn mostly comes from the ICC and sponsors. I believe that everyone who has represented the national team, from the very beginning to today, wearing the Bangladesh jersey has contributed to the funds the cricket board has today. This is what I feel because today's cricket board funds are the result of everyone's hard work, and every person has a right to it," Hasan said as per Channel 24 Bangladesh.

"If no games were played, sponsors wouldn't come, and we wouldn't receive revenue from the ICC. I feel that this isn't just a personal matter; it's shameful for the entire cricket fraternity. Regarding the comments he made, I don't know how or why he made them--whether he understood the implications or not. I have no explanation; he knows best. However, I feel that from his position, making such comments is inappropriate," Mehidy Hasan added.

Mehidy Hasan also added that players pay about 25-30 per cent of their income in tax, contributing to the government.

"I believe such remarks shouldn't be made by anyone in a responsible position, not just in cricket. I also want to address another issue that everyone should know. Out of what we earn, we probably pay the highest amount of tax, about 25 to 30 per cent. This means we are actually contributing money to the government. Many people have the misconception that the government pays us. We do not receive money from the government. All our earnings come from playing cricket on the field. This point is often not clarified, leading to various misunderstandings. This is something everyone should be aware of, " Mehidy concluded.

Bangladesh will start play their first three T20 World Cup games at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from February 7 against West Indies, Italy and England before moving to Mumbai for the final Group C clash against Nepal on February 17.