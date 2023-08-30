Bangladesh was dealt a significant blow on the opening day of the Asia Cup 2023, as star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out for the entire duration of the tournament. Litton has been ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup after he was unable to recover from a viral fever. He did not travel to Sri Lanka for Bangladesh's opening match in Pallekele.

"The National Selection Panel of BCB has named 30-year-old fellow right-hander Anamul Haque Bijoy as Litton's replacement," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in an official statement.

Anamul Haque has played 44 ODIs and has scored 1254 runs which include three hundreds. His last ODI appearance for Bangladesh was in December last year against India. He is due to arrive in Sri Lanka to join the Bangladesh team later on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin, commented on replacing Das with a like-to-like replacement: “He (Anamul) has been among the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration."

“Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod” the BCB said.

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup campaign against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday in Pallekele, Kandy.

Squad:Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

