The Bangladesh players are up in arms against the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The bone of contention are controversial remarks made by its director M Nazmul Islam. Nazmul had stirred controversy after he called former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent" for advocating dialogue between Bangladesh, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the BCCI over the T20 World Cup venue row. Then on Wednesday, Nazmul said the Bangladesh Board would not lose much if its cricket team did not play the T20 World Cup. "The board has no profit or loss here," BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board - at least for this World Cup."

Islam made an even more controversial remark when asked if Bangladesh players would receive reimbursement or not. Nazmul Islam ruled out any such step.

"Why [should we compensate?]," Najmul asked in a furious tone. "If they go somewhere and cannot do anything, then the crores of Taka we spend behind them, do we ask for that money back from them? Do we? Answer me," he said.

"Now think of it this way, if the board itself does not exist, will the players exist? Answer me that. You are thinking from only one side. I have a body and two hands. I do many things with my hands. If I do not have hands, my body cannot function properly. If I do not have a body, my hands cannot exist. They are part and parcel of each other. You cannot think of one without the other. They are complementary, not against each other."

Following Nazmul's stance, Bangladesh players boycotted BPL and Dhaka cricket league matches. The players outlined five key issues - the ongoing crisis in Dhaka First Division Cricket, the BCB's response to allegations of sexual harassment involving women cricketers, the demand for Najmul's resignation, and concerns over facilities and opportunities in women's cricket.