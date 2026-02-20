Bangladesh's women's side ripped through Pakistan for just 56, sealing a commanding 54-run victory in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final and punching their ticket to the final on Friday. Bangladesh skipper Fahima Khatun's all round-performance, Sanjida Akter Meghla's 3-fer, helped them claim the victory. Bangladesh scored 110 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Pakistan Women's brilliant bowling. Pakistan A women won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ishma Tanjim and Shamima Sultana opened the innings for Bangladesh. They were off to a slow start, finishing power play at 27/1, losing Sultana to Waheeda Akhtar in the fourth over for 13 runs off 13 balls.

Pakistan were in a commanding position after ten overs as Bangladesh crumpled to 44/3. Ishma Tanjim was dismissed for 12 runs off 23 balls by Anosha Nasir after getting hit on the pad for lbw, and Sarmin Sultana was removed by Omaima Sohail for a score of 15 runs off 20 balls.

Khatun was the only standout batter from the side who held the crease from the eighth over to the end of the innings, remaining not-out with a score of 40 runs of 32 balls, with five boundaries.

It was an excellent bowling display from the Pakistan side, restricting Bangladesh to a scant total of 110/8 in 20 overs. It was expected to be an easy win for Pakistan, but the Bengal Tigresses had different plans.

They started excellently, with Fariha Trisna dismissing opener Eman Naseer at a score of just four runs off 12 balls on the last ball of the third over. Pakistan were at the score of 8/1 after three overs.

In the following over, Sanjida Akter Meghla cleaned up Huraina Sajjad for a duck. Pakistan crawled to 21/2 after the powerplay. Following the powerplay, Khatun bowled Shawaal Zulfiqar on 14 runs off 17 balls.

Khatun was on fire. She first contributed to run out Gull Rukh (2) on the third ball of the ninth over, and on the last ball, removed Sohail. Pakistan were 39/5 after 10 overs. The rest of the wickets did not trouble Bangladesh much as they lost the remaining five wickets for mere 17 runs, thanks to Bangladesh's bowlers.

Akter ended the match with three wickets while conceding only six runs in her spell, with two balls remaining in her quota. Khatun was awarded the player of the match for her all rounding performace of 40 runs and two wickets.

Bangladesh will now face India in the finals at Terdthai Cricket Ground on Sunday.

