Bangladesh announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Wednesday, with veteran and former skipper Mahmudullah being a notable omission from the squad. The 15-member squad will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. A lot of players from the Asia Cup squad like Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim will not travel to Australia after a disastrous Asia Cup campaign that saw them exit from the tournament in Group Stage after losing both their matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Another name missing from the squad is Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently announced his retirement from the shortest format after his side's Asia Cup exit.

Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been recalled to the side after they could not make it to the Asia Cup squad. Das could not play in Asia Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury during the tour of Zimbabwe and has now made full recovery. Nurul, who faced a finger injury has also recovered fully.

Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam, a part of last year's squad during the 2021 T20 World Cup, could only make it to the standby list along with Rishad Hossain and Shak Mahedi Hasan.

The same team will be travelling to New Zealand for a tri-series between October 7 to 15, which will also involve Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will start from October 16 and will go on till November 13.

Bangladesh had a disastrous T20 World Cup. After qualifying for the Super 12 stage after Round one, they lost all their Super 12 matches and finished last in Group 1 with five losses in five matches.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan