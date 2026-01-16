Pakistan batter Babar Azam failed to control his emotions after losing his wicket during a Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Playing for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder, the player scored 47 runs off 39 balls with the help of seven fours. He lost his wicket to Nathan McAndrew. The pacer bowled a short-of-length ball on off, and Babar tried to smash it on the leg side but ended up getting a thick inside edge onto his stumps.

The Pakistan star was visibly frustrated after his dismissal on the first ball of the 13th over of the Sydney Sixers' chase. He even smashed his bat on the boundary cushions while walking towards the dugout.

"Wasn't happy, Babar."



Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Was Babar angry with Steve Smith?

On the final ball of the 11th over, Babar drove the ball to long-on but his fellow batter Steve Smith denied him a single. Smith later clarified his intent at the end of the over. He wanted to take the 'Power Surge' -- a two-over period during which the fielding team is allowed to have only two players outside the circle -- from the 12th over. Smith wanted to be on strike for the first over of the Surge and, therefore, denied the single to Babar, who was visibly unhappy with the move.

What followed was absolute carnage from Smith as he went on to smash four consecutive sixes followed by a four off Ryan Hadley. The over yielded the Sydney Sixers 32 runs - the highest in BBL history.

While Smith proved his decision right, Babar added to the drama with his dismissal on the very first ball of the next over from McAndrew.

On the other hand, Steve Smith went on to score a century - 100 off 42 balls - as the Sydney Sixers won the game by five wickets. He was named the Player of the Match. Opening up on his approach while taking the Power Surge, Smith said, "Yeah, so we spoke at the 10-over mark and they said, take the Surge straight away. I was like, no, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary and I don't want to screw up the first over. And I looked to try and get 30 off that over. I think we got 32. So it's a good result."

"I'm not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single though," Smith added.