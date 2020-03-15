 
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 15 March 2020 15:59 IST

Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam.

Babar Azam is the No.1 ranked T20I batsman currently. © AFP

Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on star batsman Babar Azam, saying he is one of the greatest finds of Pakistan cricket. "When you will bowl to Babar Azam on such an easy batting wicket, then you will have to bear the consequences. Babar Azam is one of the greatest finds of Pakistan," Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. Azam is the T20I captain of Pakistan and is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 25-year-old has scored 313 runs in nine matches at 52.16.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move Lahore's remaining matches of this year's edition to Karachi.

According to a www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report, some of the franchises feel that it does not matter if the games take place in Lahore or Karachi as they will be played in front of empty stadiums.

The report says the franchises are also ready to bear travelling costs while moving to Lahore as most of the teams are currently based in Karachi.

The PCB has already rescheduled the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The meet has been cut by a day and the semi-final and finals will now be played on March 17 and 18 respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Babar Azam
  • He said bowlers will bear consequences of bowling to Azam on easy wickets
  • He said that Azam is one of Pakistan's greatest finds
