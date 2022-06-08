Babar Azam's stocks in international cricket have been on the rise ever since he was handed captaincy of the Pakistan national team. A precocious young talent, Babar was tipped for greatness since his age group cricket days. He made an immediate splash in international cricket, after making his debut and has since then gone from strength to strength. He is currently the top ranked batter in ODIs and T20Is in ICC players rankings and 4th in Test cricket.

Babar has been nothing short of a run machine in the 50-over format, which has led to constant comparisons with Indian batting great Virat Kohli.

Now, Babar is on the cusp of breaking a big record, which Kohli currently owns. Babar, who is expected to lead Pakistan against West Indies in the 1st ODI at Multan later on Wednesday, has scored 902 runs so far in just 12 innings as captain. If he scores the remaining 98 runs in the next 4 innings, then he will become the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODIs as captain.

The record is currently held by Virat Kohli, who achieved this feat in 17 innings.

Virat was removed as India captain in ODIs in December last year, and was replaced by Rohit Sharma. This came immediately after his decision to step down as India's captain in T20Is.

Virat stepped down as India's captain in Test cricket after the team's 1-2 loss at the hands of South Africa earlier this year.

Virat Kohli has been struggling to get big scores in international cricket for a while now, The man, who was synonymous with scoring centuries, has failed to register a three-digit score in international cricket since November 2019.

Babar has scored 5 centuries and 3 half-centuries in the 12 innings that he has played in ODIs since taking over as captain.